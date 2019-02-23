Police called to busy Sheffield road after woman suffers ‘medical episode’

Police were called to a busy road in Sheffield after a woman suffered a ‘medical episode’.

At around 3:20pm on Friday, February 22, police received a report that a 40-year-old woman had suffered a ‘medical episode’ in Hutcliffe Wood Road at the junction with Abbey Lane.

Hutcliffe Wood Road, at the junction with Abbey Lane (Google)

Emergency services attended the scene.

An eyewitness said paramedics were performing CPR on the woman.

South Yorkshire police are due to give further updates on the incident today.