Police called to brawl in Sheffield suburb 

A Sheffield suburb is currently swarming with police after a fight broke out.

Officers were called to Ellesmere Road, Burngreave. at around 7:08pm this evening to reports of a fight between three men.

Police are currently at the scene on Ellesmere Road, Burngreave

Police are currently at the scene and the area remains cordoned off.

An eyewitness said crime scene investigation and armed police were also at the scene.

There are unconfirmed reports that someone was hit over the head with a bottle, but South Yorkshire police are yet to release further details.

The force said no arrests had been made at this stage.

It follows another incident last night, in which a police cordon was in place near the Tesco Extra store on Savile Street, Burngreave.

It is unknown whether the two incidents are linked.