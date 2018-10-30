Police called over reports of travellers at Sheffield park

Caravans have reportedly arrived at a park in Sheffield, prompting calls to the police.

A number of caravans turned up in the Parkside Road car park at Hillsborough Park this afternoon, according to reports on social media.

The Friends of Hillsborough Park this evening said on its Facebook page: “Travellers are currently on the Parkside Road car park, so it is not in use.

“The police have been informed and the Sheffield Council enforcement staff will visit tomorrow.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed it was called at 3.15pm today but had not been able to send any officers to the scene as of 7.45pm.

In June, after travellers set up camp at Handsworth Recreation Ground, a local councillor suggested a suitable plot was needed for travellers to use when passing through the area in future.