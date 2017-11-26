Police called out to stolen car and burglars snatch jewellery in two separate raids in Sheffield

Have your say

Callous crooks made off with jewellery in two separate Sheffield burglaries.

Raiders targeted a property on Swaledale Road, Carter Knowle on Friday afternoon and stole a quantity of jewellery after forcing the rear kitchen door open.

In another incident later that day, burglars also took jewellery from a property on Bannerdale Road in Brincliffe. Police say a rear window was smashed to gain entry to the house.

During the early hours of Friday night and Saturday morning, a car was stolen on Leverton Gardens in Highfield but was recovered some hours later in Grenoside.

Police were called out to a property on Blacka Moor Crescent in Dore around 430am on Saturday. Burglars forced a window open and made off with a handbag and a laptop.

A motorist also had his sat nav stolen after thieves smashed the driver's window on Pomona Street in Sharrow.

Any information about any of these incidents, call South Yorkshire Police on 101.