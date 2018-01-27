Police called out to several burglaries and thefts across Sheffield

Police have been called out to a number of burglaries across Sheffield over the past few days.

A home on Robin Lane in Beighton was broken into by crooks after smashing a rear patio door. Officers believe this may have occurred between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Thursday, January 25. Two fob watches, a vanity case, cash and Euros were stolen from within the home.

Burglars also targeted a home on Grassthorpe Road, Hollinsend during the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

Officers from Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Police Team said the occupants were asleep upstairs when the crook entered the home via a 'slightly open skylight'.

An old phone, handbag, purse and contents were stolen. A window was then used to exit the property.

Police were called out to two homes on Ringstead Road in Crookes on the same day. Thieves gained entry into both properties by damaging the garage door.

A selection of tools were taken from the first reported incident at around 10am Thursday, the second home was targeted at around 8pm later that night where a number of items were said to have been stolen.

Residents reported that an offender broke into their home on Don Avenue in Wharncliffe Side at around 4am on Friday. Police said the crook smashed a rear downstairs window to get in but nothing was stolen.

Burglars got away with a laptop and handbag from a home in Moorland Place in Stannington. Occupants reported the incident to police at around 8pm on Thursday. It's thought the culprit gained entry through an 'insecure front door'.

A crook sneaked into a woman's bedroom on Padley Way in Sheffield Lane Top and stole a handbag and keys. The occupants go downstairs to find the door open and find their car has been attacked outside.

Crooks broke into a church hall on Pack Horse Lane in High Green. Offenders forced the door open overnight during Thursday and Friday. The building was searched but nothing was taken. Tools were also stolen from a garden shed on Westwood Road

A man was seen stealing a vacuum cleaner on Windy House Lane, Manor at around 14.25pm on Friday.

Any information on any of these incidents, call South Yorkshire Police on 101.