Police called out to series of burglaries and van break-ins

Police have been called out to a spate of burglaries and van break-ins across Sheffield this week.

On Saturday, thieves made their way into a house on Grange Road in Sharrow through a kitchen window and made off with a TV. Later that morning, a car was stolen from a garage forecourt on Chesterfield Road at around 6.30am.

Officers were called to Brimmesfield Close in Arbourthorne after raiders forced their way into the empty property during the night on Thursday. Tools and a boiler were taken in the raid.

A van was broken into on Seagrave Road in Gleadless Townend in the early hours of Thursday and items were taken. Police are reviewing nearby CCTV.

Between 8.00 and 13.00 hrs on the Wednesday 14, items have been taken from a vehicle in Hannah Road in Woodhouse.

Anyone with information on these incidents is being urged to call police on 101.