Police called out to crash along M1 in Sheffield close to junction with Meadowhall

Have your say

Lanes have been closed on the M1 in Sheffield after a crash.

Highways England said two lanes on the M1 northbound between J34 and J35 have been shut after a crash along the carriageway.

Lanes three and four are still open but traffic is said to be moving slower than usual.

There is no further information on the collision.

A Highways England spokesman said: "On the M1 northbound, J34 - J35, two lanes closed while we help South Yorkshire Police at the scene of a collision. Still a further two lanes open past the scene, but allow extra time for your journey."

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.