Police called in over Sheffield man’s ‘faked’ £200,000 Lottery win

Police have been called in to investigate a Sheffield man’s £200,000 National Lottery jackpot win amid claims that the winning ticket was ‘faked.’
Eric Walker, 56, is locked in a row with Lotto organisers Camelot who he says are refusing to payout the jackpot he ‘won’ on a scratchcard.
But Camelot have said they have now called in the police over the row in which lettering on the £3 card appeared to have been altered to create a winning ticket.
Unemployed Mr Walker of Arbourthorne, who buys six scratchcards a day, denies the Pharaoh’s Fortune card was doctored and blames Camelot for a printing error.
He says he matched three winning symbols correctly on the card where players are given 16 co-ordinates which they use to scratch off squares on a grid in the hope of revealing and matching a trio of pharaoh symbols.
Eric said partner Amanda Emmadi, 36, scratched the relevant boxes and revealed three pharaohs – the requirements to win the jackpot.
But when they informed Camelot, bosses refused to pay up and said that an F5 in the section of co-ordinates had been changed to look like E5 – where one of the pharaohs was on the grid.
Camelot said: “We were able to reconstruct the scratchcard in our system.
“We can confirm that an ‘F’ has been altered to appear as an ‘E’, and it is therefore not a winning scratchcard.”
He insists he won the jackpot "fair and square" and denies altering the card.
Eric, 56, said: “I’m being cheated out of the money. I’m no angel but I wouldn’t cheat.
“It has not been doctored – I’m not that bright.
“If they want to get the police involved then that’s fine. I have nothing to hide.”
When asked why more than 16 squares had been scratched off, he said: “When Camelot says it wasn’t E5, it was F5, we scratched F5 off.”
The dad-of-four, who bought the £3 card from a Premier shop near his home, added: “How can Camelot investigate when they haven’t seen the card themselves?”