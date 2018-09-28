Police called in at Doncaster school after female pupils threatened by man

Police will be on duty outside a Doncaster school this afternoon after female pupils were threatened by a man who made ‘intimidating’ comments towards them.

Ridgewood School at Scawsby will have police community support officers on patrol near the Barnsley Road building later this afternoon following an incident last night where a man on a bike was filmed making ‘inappropriate’ comments to a group of female pupils.

Ridgewood School

READ MORE: Warning over man filmed following girls near Doncaster schools

In an email sent to parents, the school said: “We have been made aware this morning of a man making threatening and intimidating comments to our female students on their route home from school - this has occurred in the area around Aldi.

“Police will be stationing PCSOs in this area during the time that students are dismissed from school. This is to ensure the safety of all concerned.”

READ MORE: Ridgewood School set to expand as it marks 50 years

Earlier today, the mum of one of the pupils issued a warning after the man was filmed apparently following girls near Ridgewood and also nearby Saltersgate Junior and Infant Schools.

The clip, which has been widely shared on Facebook, shows a man on a bike trading insults and ‘inappropriate’ comments with a group of female pupils near St David's Drive in Scawsby.

In a Facebook post the mum wrote: “Kids please be careful walking home from Ridgewood School. “A man has been on a bike outside DN5 hair design and followed my daughter and friends.

“He was making very inappropriate comments and this scared her and her friends.”

READ MORE: South Yorkshire school warns pupils have downloaded Blue Whale suicide challenge app