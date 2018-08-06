Police called in after cab window smashed in vandal attack on Sheffield train

Have your say

Police are investigating a 'vandal' attack on a train in Sheffield after a cab window was smashed by an object thrown from a bridge.

Officers were called to the railway bridge over Butterthwaite Lane near Ecclesfield, last night following the attack on the passenger service between Sheffield and Leeds.

It is understood that the driver and passengers escaped injury in the attack, which took place at around 6.30pm.

Passenger Doug Newton said: "I'm not sure what happened but the windscreen was certainly smashed. The train was attacked at Chapeltown.

"It limped on to Barnsley where it was coupled to my train."

A British Transport Police spokesman said officers were called at 6.32pm yesterday after a report of an object being thrown at a train.

The train (right) after the attack. (Photo: Doug Newton).

“Officers attended and are making enquiries as part of an investigation into this incident. No arrests have been made," a statement said.

The statement added: “Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anything?

"Call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 if you have any information which could help the investigation.”