Police called after half-naked man spotted sunbathing on roof of Sheffield shop

Police have been called after a half-naked man was spotted sunbathing on the roof of a Sheffield shop.

The man can currently be seen perched on a tiny ledge above Bargain Outlet’s Fir Vale store, his right leg dangling over a 15ft drop.

A man has been seen sunbathing on the roof of a Sheffield shop.

Staff at Nafees bakers next door on Barnsley Road say the man lives above the shop and it is not the first time he has been seen there.

Police are believed to be currently in the process of persuading him to go back inside.

READ MORE: Second man stabbed in Centertainment brawl in Sheffield

READ MORE: Naked man filmed ‘having sex with blow-up doll’ on M1

READ MORE: Two young men stabbed after crash in Sheffield