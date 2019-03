South Yorkshire Police have busted a cannabis farm growing in a property in Sheffield.

A haul of 37 cannabis plants were seized by officers from the Parson Cross Team.

Police appeal to the culprits

They were found in the Owler Lane area of Page Hall.

Sheffield North East NHP said: “The property in question was being solely used for the production of the drug. Anyone with information please contact us.”

To contact South Yorkshire Police call 101.