Police believe missing Sheffield teenager may have used friends phone to communicate since disappearance 

Police investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Pamela Horvathova are urging friends of the teen to come forward if they have let her use their phone.

In the latest appeal, Superintendent Paul McCurry urged those who knew the teenager to get in touch after recent enquiries suggested that Pamela did not have her own phone, and may be using those owned by friends.

Pamela Horvathova

Police have carried out extensive searches for the Sheffield College student, who was last seen at an Ice Sheffield event on December 19, and have hired the mobile advertising screen to appeal for information.

In his latest appeal, Supt McCurry said: “We believe that Pamela may have been using other individual’s mobile phones.

“From our enquiries so far, Pamela doesn’t appear to have had her own phone and that she was borrowing phones from friends in order to communicate.

“Our fresh appeal today is to those friends who allowed Pamela to use their phone in the weeks leading up to her disappearance.

“Do you know who she spoke to? Do you still have any call data (numbers called, dates and times) saved on your phone?

“This kind of information could be really important for our investigating officers so I’d urge anyone who may have let Pamela use their phone to get in touch with our team.

“We also believe that while the appeals to find Pamela have been circulated far and wide, gaining international support from Slovakian media outlets, she is still in the local area.

“I want to reiterate again my direct message to Pamela – we’re worried about you and we just want to make sure you’re alright.”

Underwater divers searched through the canal at the back of the Coleridge Road ice rink yesterday but Supt McCurry said they were not acting on any specific information.

Pamela, who is originally from Slovakia, and of Staniforth Road, Darnall, was reported missing on Christmas Eve but officers have faced difficulties with the language barrier among the Roma Slovak community.

Anyone with any information that could help the investigation should call police on 101, quoting incident number 941 of December 24.

If you see Pamela, call 999 immediately.



