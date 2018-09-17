Police believe man wanted over disturbance may be from Barnsley 

Police officers investigating a disturbance and criminal damage in Scarborough want to trace a man who they believe may be from Barnsley.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for help in identifying a man who they believe may have vital information the incident last month.

The man was among a group of men, believed to be in their early 40s, who stayed at the Victoria Hotel on the weekend of Saturday, August 11.

It is believed that the men were from the Barnsley area and may travel to Scarborough around the same time each year.

Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.