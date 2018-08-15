Police begin crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Sheffield suburb

A new police crackdown on anti-social behaviour and crime plaguing a Sheffield suburb has begun, with instant results.

Police today told how a new 'focused campaign' to tackle ASB, noise nuisance and vehicle crime in Fox Hill got under way last nght.

Posting on Facebook, Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing team said: "Over the past weeks we have become aware of a small minority in the Fox Hill area that appear intent on creating ASB, noise nuisance and damage, which in turn severely impacts on the quality of life of the vast majority of Fox Hill residents.

"Last night saw the Parson Cross/Southey team begin a targeted campaign focused on addressing these issues once and for all.

"Within minutes of getting into the area, sounds of screeching tyres could be heard. Officers flooded the area and although the driver was not located, this stolen vehicle was recovered a short time later and the offender's means for spoiling people's sleep and endangering lives was removed.

"There were further incidents ongoing into the early hours which officers were able to monitor and prevent from escalating.

"This action was not a one off and going forward we will be using a variety of different tactics and enlisting colleagues from different departments and agencies to help us until these issues are rectified.

"We have already proved that when communities work together we produce results, so if anyone has any information which can assist us, please get in touch via 101, private message or Crimestoppers and we will ensure your anonymity is protected."