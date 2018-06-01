Police at scene as 350 'free Tommy Robinson' protesters gather outside Leeds Crown Court

Leeds Crown Court
Leeds Crown Court

Protesters have gathered outside Leeds Crown Court this afternoon.

Police are on site outside the court building, keeping tabs on a group of about 350 protesters outside the court building.

Protesters are outside the court right now, waving flags.

Members of the group have been spotted carrying a banner saying 'Stand with Tommy. Free Tommy now'.

One man was seen dressed as the Grim Reaper carrying a sign 'free speech is dead speech' and one report suggested a flare had been set off and a bottle thrown.

There have been no reports of any trouble or incidents surrounding the protest.

About six mounted officers are in place at the bottom of Oxford Row.

