South Yorkshire Police cops arrested a thief while he was riding away on a stolen bike.

The 45-year-old male was carrying a knife at the time and was not only disqualified but had no insurance.

Officers from the Parson Cross Team chased him down and arrested him on Longley Avenue West.

Sheffield North East NHP said: “He was subsequently arrested for several offences.”

