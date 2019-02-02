Police are appealing for help to find a missing Derbyshire teenager

Pictured is missing 17-year-old Mohammed Begshaw who has been missing from his home in Buxton since Monday, January 28.
Derbyshire Constabulary is appealing for help to find a teenager who has gone missing from his home.

Mohammed Begshaw, aged 17, was last seen on Monday after he went missing from his home in Buxton and police are growing concerned for his welfare.

The youngster may be staying with friends, according to police, and officers would like to hear from anyone who has information about his whereabouts.

Anyone who may have seen Mohammed Begshaw or may have any information about his whereabouts can call Derbyshire police on 101 and quote incident 33 of January 30.