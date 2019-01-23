Police appeal to find missing 16-year-old from Doncaster

Police are appealing for help in tracing a 16-year-old from Doncaster who went missing earlier today.

Katelyn Shaw, 16, was last seen at around 4.45pm this afternoon, Wednesday, January 23, in the Burghwallis area.

Missing girl Katelyn Shaw

Concerns are now growing for her welfare as she has not been seen since.

She has dark hair and is believed to be carrying a large black handbag with white sides.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 631 of January 23.