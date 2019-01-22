Police appeal to find 13-year-old boy missing from Sheffield 

Officers in Sheffield are asking for help to find a 13-year-old boy who has gone missing from the city.

Tyler Proud was last seen around the London Road area at 5:45pm today, and is not originally from Sheffiled so is unfamiliar with the area.

Missing boy Tyler Proud

He is described as a white male, 5ft 11ins, and of medium build with short dark hair.

Tyler was last seen wearing a black Nike cap, light coloured tracksuit bottoms, a dark t-shirt, a black puffer jacket and was carrying a dark coloured bag.

Police are keen to locate Tyler and ensure he is safe and well.

They are requesting that the public do not approach Tyler, but instead contact them using 999 if they see him.

Anyone with information that may help officers should call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 0674 of January 22.