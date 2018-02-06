Police appeal over stolen jewellery box

Police are asking the public for help in tracing the owner of a jewellery box which is thought to have been stolen.

The box was found on Monday, February 5 in Rawmarsh in Rotherham and handed into the local police station.

Officers believe the item was stolen from a house in Rawmarsh earlier this month and now want help in reuniting it with its owner.

If you own the jewellery box, or think you know who it belongs to, please call South Yorkshire Police on Non Emergency 101 quoting incident number 740 of 4th February 2018.