Police appeal over missing Mexborough man, 81

Police are appealing for help in finding an elderly Mexborough man who has gone missing.

Donald Smith, aged 81, who is also known as Don, was last seen at around 12.30pm today (Friday 28 December) in the Schofield Street area of Mexborough, heading towards Adwick Road.

He was last seen wearing a flat cap, a long black quilted winter coat, grey trousers and black shoes and is believed to be carrying a steel walking stick.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 477 of 28 December 2018.