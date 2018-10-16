Police appeal over missing Barnsley 9-year-old

Police have issued an urgent appeal for help in tracing 9-year-old Daniel Towler from Barnsley.

Daniel was last seen on Lawnwood Drive in Goldthorpe at 3:20pm this afternoon (Tuesday October 16).

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Daniel is described as being white with a slim build and short light brown hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing school uniform with black trousers, a burgundy jumper, a white polo shirt, a mustard coloured hooded top and bright blue / green trainers.

If you have seen him please call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 684 of Tuesday 16th October.