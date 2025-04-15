Police appeal: Motorcyclist hospitalised after collision while travelling along A57 out of Sheffield
The collision took place just after 5.30pm on Saturday (April 12) on the A57 just after the junction for the Ladybower car park, near Hope Valley.
During the incident, an orange KTM Superduke, which was travelling from Sheffield towards Glossop, left the road and collided with a barrier.
The rider, a man in his 30s, has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, of which his family have been informed.
Derbyshire police are appealing for information, asking for anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly those who have dashcam footage of or leading up to the incident, to come forward.
Contact the force online, via Facebook or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 25000212508.
