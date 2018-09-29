Police appeal for witnesses to Rotherham burglary that left man with minor injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses after a home in Rotherham was burgled, leaving one occupant with minor injuries.

Between 11:30pm and 11:45pm on Thursday September 27, it is reported that four men wearing balaclavas entered a property in Azalea Close, South Anston.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary of a property in South Anston

The occupants were threatened by the men and a 55-year-old man suffered minor injuries to his face after one of the group assaulted him.

The group reportedly demanded money and proceeded to search their house, taking a quantity of cash and watches.

If you live in the area, and saw or heard anything suspicious on the night of the incident call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 1069 of September 27.