Police appeal for witnesses after M18 crash which left man with life threatening injuries 

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the M18 near Doncaster last night which has left a man with life threatening injuries.

At around 7:30pm on Friday November 30, a black Renault Megane was travelling on the Northbound carriageway of the M18 between junction 5 and junction 6, when it was in a collision with a red Peugeot 207 travelling in the same direction.

The slip road was closed last night following the crash which left a man with life threatening injuries (Picture: Sean Stewart)

A 22-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Renault, sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains today.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw what happened last night.

It is believed that a number of vehicles stopped at the scene of the collision, and police are keen to speak to them.

Anyone with information that might help with enquiries should call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 770 of November 30.



