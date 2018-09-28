Police appeal for witnesses after ‘distressing’ burglary at elderly couples’ Rotherham home

Police have issued descriptions of men wanted in connection with a ‘distressing’ burglary at an elderly couples’ home in Rotherham.

At around 12.40pm on Wednesday, September 26, three men knocked on the door of a property in the Greasbrough area of Rotherham, claiming someone was trying to burgle their house.

Police.

They then entered the property – where a man and woman in their 70s live – and threatened the couple, before taking a quantity of cash and fleeing the scene.

Neither victim was injured, but the pair have been left extremely distressed by the incident.

The men are described as being olive-skinned and all spoke with local accents.

One is described as being a tall man in his late 20s, of large build, with a chunky face showing signs of stubble.

The other two are described as being smaller in height, in their 20s, and had their faces covered.

All three men were reportedly wearing black clothing.

If you live in the area and saw something suspicious, please call police on 101 quoting incident number 366 of 26 September 2018.

You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.