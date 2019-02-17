Police appeal for witnesses after 62-year-old man suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in South Yorkshire

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 62-year-old man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in South Yorkshire.

At around 2.45pm on Friday, February 15, a Boom low rider trike and a silver Vauxhall Corsa were involved in a minor collision on Clayfield View in Mexborough.

Clayfield View, Mexborough (photo: Google).

The 62-year-old man riding the trike was taken to hospital with with serious injuries, thought to have been sustained as a result of a medical episode, rather than the collision.

A passenger on the trike, and the man driving the Corsa, were not injured in the collision which happened on just before the junction of Clayfield Avenue.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or who has dashcam footage, to call 101 quoting incident number 505 of 16 February 2019.