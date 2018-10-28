Police appeal for information over Rotherham collision

Police are appealing for information on a collision in Rotherham which left a 17-year-old in hospital in a serious condition.

At around 5:30am yesterday morning, police and ambulance were called to reports that a teenager had been hit by a car on Centenary Way, just outside the New York stadium.

Officers say it was a Seat Alhambra car that collided with the 17-year-old.

It is not yet known what happened to the driver.

The teenager was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Anyone with information on the incident should call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 194 of October 27.