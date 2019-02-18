Police officers investigating a reported robbery in Barnsley are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

On Wednesday, February 13, it is reported that a driver of a van carrying a significant sum of money was robbed by two men at the Asda store in Worsborough.

Asda Supermarket, Worsborough (Google)

It is believed that the driver was threatened with a crowbar before the offenders fled the scene in a black Audi A4 with a quantity of cash.

The driver of the van was not injured.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 401 of February 13.

You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.