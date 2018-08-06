Police appeal for information on wanted Rotherham man

Police are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a wanted Rotherham man.

John Williams, aged 27, is wanted in connection with a reported commercial burglary in the Swallownest area of Rotherham.

It was reported at around 12.15am on June 18 that a significant quantity of cigarettes were taken during the burglary of a supermarket in Main Street, Swallownest. Damage was also done to the building.

John is from the Rotherham area and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard from him.

If you see John, or know where he might be, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/90361/18.

You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.