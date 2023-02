Officers are appealing for help to find Mohammed, aged 48, who was last seen at 8.30am this morning, Wednesday, February 1, as he left home in Firth Park. They say do not approach him but call 999, quoting 174 of February 1. He is Asian, 5ft 9ins, with short black hair and a beard. He wore a caramel colour gillet, t-shirt, black jacket, grey trousers and black shoes.