A police search has been launched for a car stolen during a burglary in Barnsley this morning.

The orange Seat Leon was reported stolen from Doveside Drive, Darfield, at 2.15am.

It was captured on CCTV being driven along the southbound stretch of the A1 towards Doncaster, at around 1.15am this morning, before the burglary and theft were discovered.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 57 of Wednesday, January 3.