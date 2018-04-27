Police appeal for help in finding missing Doncaster woman

A police search is underway today for a missing Doncaster woman.

Georgina Davies, aged 25, was last seen in the Hyde Park area of the town on Monday.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Georgina is white, thin, 5ft tall and has bleached blonde, almost white, hair.

She has a distinctive scar on her face.

It is thought that she is likely to be wearing black trousers, a blue hoodie with a grey stripe across the front and grey and black trainers.

She may also have two dogs with her - a greyhound and a Staffie.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 426 of April 24.