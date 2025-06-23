Police have appealed for help from dog walkers in the Ecclesall woods area - as searches intensify for missing man Michael.

Missing man Michael was last seen over a month ago on May 19 at 5.40pm, when CCTV footage showed him walking along Abbey Lane, passing The Rising Sun pub.

Search teams have recently focused efforts in the Ecclesall Woods area - an area well-known to local residents, particularly dog walkers.

Officers are now urging anyone who frequents this location to remain vigilant and report any unusual sightings or information, no matter how minor it may seem.

54-year-old Michael was last seen on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield shortly after 5pm on Monday, May 19, 2025 | SYP

Detective Chief Inspector Aneela Khalil-Khan issued a heartfelt appeal.

She said: “We are continuing to search for missing Michael and I want to take this opportunity to thank the public for their support.

“I now want to appeal to those who frequent the Ecclesall Woods area to ask if you have spotted anything which has given you any cause for concern and could help us locate Michael.

“We know that the wooded area is particularly popular with dog walkers, so I would urge anyone who has visited recently and may have something to share to please get in contact with us.”

Khalil-Khan emphasised that even the smallest amount of information could help in the search.

She also made a direct appeal to Michael: “If you are reading this, Michael, I really want to urge you to please make contact with us. We just want to know you are safe.”

Michael was officially reported missing on 27 May, prompting a wide-reaching investigation that has included area searches, interviews with acquaintances, and the review of phone data and surveillance footage.

He is described as a white male with short hair and was last seen wearing a burgundy top, a green zip-up hoodie, jeans and black-rimmed glasses. He was also carrying a white carrier bag.

CCTV images and video showing Michael on the evening of his disappearance have been shared publicly.

Any other information can be shared on 101 or submitted via the South Yorkshire Police website , quoting incident number 346.