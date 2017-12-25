Police appeal: Boy, 17, seriously injured in crash in Barnsley

A teenager was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being involved in a collision in Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for witnesses to the crash between the 17-year-old cyclist and a car on Saturday evening.

A spokesman said: "Just before 8.20pm on Saturday, a cyclist and dark coloured Dacia Compass were travelling along Shaw Lane, before the railway bridge in Carlton, Barnsley, when they collided.

"The cyclist, a 17-year-old boy, sustained life threatening injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital."

Anyone who saw the collision or was in the area at the time is asked to report it via 101, quoting incident number 1054 of 23 December.