Police appeal as man goes missing at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital in early hours

Worried police have put out an appeal after a man went missing at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

By David Kessen
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 9:30 am

The man, named only as Christopher, was last seen in the hospital’s grounds at 3.50am today.

Christopher, aged 62, is tall, of a medium build and was last seen wearing a chequered shirt, blue jeans and a green gillet.

Christopher is unfamiliar with Sheffield and police say they have have concerns for his welfare.

Call 101 quoting incident number 89 of November 11.

