Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted on Sheffield bus
On March 10 at 8.25pm, it is reported that a woman was travelling on a number 47 bus when a man reportedly sat next to her and sexually assaulted her.
The man was described as Asian and had long, dark hair, a moustache, a beard and was around 40 years old.
He is reported to have been wearing a red top, dark blue or black jeans and a body warmer.
The woman who made the complaint is being supported by specialist officers.
Officers have carried out multiple enquiries since the reported incident , and are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
You can pass information to police via our online portal or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/49426/15 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously.on 0800 555 111, or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org
