Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted on Sheffield bus

By Ciara Healy
Published 10th Jul 2025, 11:57 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted while onboard a Sheffield bus.

On March 10 at 8.25pm, it is reported that a woman was travelling on a number 47 bus when a man reportedly sat next to her and sexually assaulted her.

Any witnesses are urged to come forward.
Any witnesses are urged to come forward.

The man was described as Asian and had long, dark hair, a moustache, a beard and was around 40 years old.

He is reported to have been wearing a red top, dark blue or black jeans and a body warmer.

The woman who made the complaint is being supported by specialist officers.

Officers have carried out multiple enquiries since the reported incident , and are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

You can pass information to police via our online portal or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/49426/15 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously.on 0800 555 111, or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org

