Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted on Sheffield bus

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted while onboard a Sheffield bus.

On March 10 at 8.25pm, it is reported that a woman was travelling on a number 47 bus when a man reportedly sat next to her and sexually assaulted her.

Any witnesses are urged to come forward.

The man was described as Asian and had long, dark hair, a moustache, a beard and was around 40 years old.

He is reported to have been wearing a red top, dark blue or black jeans and a body warmer.

The woman who made the complaint is being supported by specialist officers.

Officers have carried out multiple enquiries since the reported incident , and are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

You can pass information to police via our online portal or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/49426/15 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously.on 0800 555 111, or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org