Police appeal after two linked burglaries in Sheffield suburb

Police are appealing for information after two linked burglaries in a Sheffield suburb.

On Tuesday December 4, between 12.30pm and 7pm, it was reported that a property on Willingham Gardens, Sothall, was broken into.

Various items of jewellery were stolen including an old Rolex watch with a brown leather strap.

The watch is inscribed with the wording 'To Arthur on your retirement’, making it quite distinctive and also holds a lot of sentimental value to the family.

The burglary is being linked to another burglary which took place on the same road on the same day.

The occupants at both addresses were out at the time.

Officers investigating the incidents are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity during the times stated or if you have been offered any jewellery or know the whereabouts of the Rolex watch.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire police 101 quoting incident number 820 of December 4.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.