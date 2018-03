Have your say

This is the wreckage of a car which was found burnt out on a Sheffield street, after being stolen.

The charred chassis of the MG Midget was discovered yesterday on Fox Hill Close, in Birley Edge.

Officers from the Parson Cross and Southey Green policing team have appealed for anyone with information to call police on 101, quoting incident number 530 of March 23.