Police appeal after burglars tamper with alarm and steal jewellery in Doncaster house raid

Police in Doncaster are appealing for witnesses following a reported burglary in the Sprotbrough area last month.

Between 8am and 5.45pm on Wednesday January 24, thieves are reported to have tampered with an alarm box at the front of a property in Thorpe Lane, before gaining access.

Some items of jewellery were taken during the incident.

After the burglary, those involved are believed to have left the property towards Woodview.

Were you in the area? Did you see anything suspicious?

If so, please call 101 quoting incident number 722 of 24 January 2018.

You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.