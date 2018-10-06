Police appeal after 19-year-old motorcyclist dies in Snake Pass collision

Police are appealing for information after a 19-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision on Snake Pass.

The incident happened at around 1pm on Saturday, September 29 when a Yamaha motorbike and a Skoda Yeti car collided between Ladybower and Glossop.

Snake Pass.

The 19-year-old motorcycle driver was taken to Salford Hospital where he later died. The passenger of the car was also taken to hospital as he fell ill shortly after the collision.

Officers investigating the crash are now appealing to the public for help in their investigation.

Inspector Justin Brown said: “We are urging anyone that may have been driving along the A57 at around 1pm on Saturday, September 29, and has any information or dashcam footage, to contact us.”

If you have information that could help police, please call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 18000468169.

You can also contact them via their website, Facebook page or Twitter account.