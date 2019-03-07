Police apologise to Sheffield man for delay in response to 999 call after catching gang of crooks in the act

Have your say

South Yorkshire Police has apologised to a Sheffield man for a two day delay in responding to his 999 call after he caught a gang of crooks attempting to steal his motorbike.

Merlin Salisbury was so disappointed with the lack of response to his initial call and subsequent calls he contacted MP Clive Betts and local councillor Mick Rooney to raise his concerns.

Crooks were caught attempting to steal a motorbike from a driveway in Handsworth, Sheffield

The 34-year-old dialled 999 after finding crooks attempting to steal his Honda CB125F from his driveway – but it took officers over 48 hours to respond.

In that time, Mr Salisbury and his wife, Emma Salisbury-Smith, 28, turned detective and gathered information from the local community, including names of suspects.

They also downloaded their CCTV footage of the incident for the police and found other cameras in the area which also captured the gang.

The crooks struck on Handsworth Avenue, Handsworth, on Monday afternoon.

CCTV captured two men pulling up on a bike and one of them using bolt croppers to cut through the security chain on Mr Salisbury’s bike.

They then left the scene and returned a short time later with another crook as the men attempted to break the steering wheel lock to move the bike.

But they fled empty-handed after Merlin opened his front door to find the men around his bike.

Since complaining at the police response to the incident, South Yorkshire Police has apologised.

Inspector Dave Struggles said: “This victim’s experience has fallen short of the high standard we aim to provide and we apologise for the delay in our officers making contact.

“An investigation into the theft is underway and officers are in touch with the family."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote incident 376 of March 4.

