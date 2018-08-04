Police and fire services host an open day with events for all the family to enjoy

Have your say

Derbyshire police and fire services are hosting an open day, today, Saturday, August 4, for all the family with a series of demonstrations.

The open day is being held at the Fire and Police HQ’s Joint Training Centre, at Butterley Hall, in Ripley, and it started at 10.30am and will run until 4.30pm.

Events include demonstrations, service dogs at work, a drone display, live fire scenarios and a chance to get a close-up look at emergency vehicles.

There will also be children’s amusements, refreshments and free parking.