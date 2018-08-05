Police and fire service attend M1 motorway crash as car rolls over

Emergency services were called out to a road crash on the M1 motorway after a car overturned and caused lane closures.

Derbyshire fire service and police attended the incident which happened about 9.30pm, on Saturday, August 4, on the southbound carriageway between Junctions 29a and 30 between Bolsover and Chesterfield.

The Highways Agency confirmed that the driver did not appear to have any injuries and had declined the offer of an ambulance.

Two of the motorway’s four lanes had to be temporarily closed, according to the Highways Agency.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said the vehicle involved had left the carriageway and crews administered first aid to one male casualty.