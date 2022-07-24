Police and crime scene team dispatched to bottom of The Moor as scene is cordoned off by officers

A police car is also present, along with what appears to be an unmarked police vehicle, on Bishop Street, near to the Moorfoot building.

The cordon is in place near to the entrance of the Moorfoot Rear Goods yard.

South Yorkshire Police has been asked to provide more information on the nature of the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police cordon is in place on Bishop Street, near to the Moorfoot building in Sheffield city centre, this afternoon. Picture: Ajen James

A CSI team are on the scene this afternoon. Picture: Ajen James