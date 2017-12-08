Police and council handed court order to kick tenant out and shut down flat on Sheffield estate

A resident with 'no regard for her neighbours' has been kicked out of her flat for persistent anti-social behaviour.

South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield Council were granted an order by Sheffield Magistrates' Court giving permission to close down a property on Warburton Close in Arbourthorne.

Sheffield Council said the tenant played 'loud music throughout the night', and used 'threatening and violent behaviour' for several months as neigbours made numerous complaints.

The local authority is said to be considering further action in relation to the tenancy.

The closure order means the flat is completely sealed and any unauthorised person who enters it will be arrested and could be sent to prison and/or fined up to £5,000.

Coun Jayne Dunn, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety at Sheffield Council, said: “We sought the closure order after numerous complaints from residents who were affected by the tenant’s behaviour.

"She had no regard for her neighbours or the effect she was having on them, and caused significant distress and upset.

“We take reports like this very seriously and by working closely with the police, have now secured the closure order which bans anyone from entering the property for the next three months.”