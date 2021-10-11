Police and air ambulance called to serious incident at Park Hill flats in Sheffield

Two police vans and three patrol cars were on the scene shortly before 6.30pm, and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance has also landed near the scene .

A land ambulance was also parked close to the police cars at the flats.

Officers had cordoned off an area around the base of a section of the building with blue and white police tape.

Police and ambulance at the scene this evening at Park Hill flats, Sheffield

It is understood that paramedics were tending to a casualty near the block.

One worried resident said this evening they had heard a bang before the police had arrived, but had thought it may have been building work.

He said he saw the air ambulance land nearby at around 6.30pm.

"It’s obviously quite a serious incident,” he said. “It’s quite shocking to see. Hopefully the injured person will be all right.”