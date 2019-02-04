Police alert issued over boy ‘grabbed and kissed’ by man in Doncaster town centre  

Police are investigating an alarming incident in which a three-year-old boy was grabbed and kissed by an unknown man in Doncaster town centre.

The incident happened near the Flying Scotsman Health Centre in St Sepulchre Gate on Saturday, January 26, at 4.42pm.

St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster. Picture: Google

Detectives said a man picked up the boy and kissed him on the cheek.

The boy’s mother took hold of him and the man, believed to be with another man at the time, then walked away. The boy was unharmed.

South Yorkshire Police are investigating after the youngster’s mum reported the incident to officers.

She previously posted details about the encounter on Facebook, in which she said: “He picked my boy up, kissed him but then I heard him say ‘mine now’ and took a step to walk off, but as soon as I heard him I grabbed him and saw he was a complete stranger and obviously grabbed my son.

“He tried to hold him tight but I pulled him and just went mad having a go. My son sat on the buggy frozen in shock and the guy's mate appeared and they sped off towards Hexthorpe.”

She added that it happened “so fast” and that her son “now freezes anytime someone he doesn’t know walks too close or walks past my window.”

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “The man who was reported to pick up the boy is described as being around 6ft tall, aged late twenties to early thirties, having short, unkempt dark brown hair, clean-shaven and of a slim build.

“He was described as wearing a white hooded tracksuit and white and black trainers.

“The second man is described as being around 5ft 9-5ft 10inc tall, having olive skin, aged late twenties to early thirties and having short black hair.

“He was described as wearing a black puffer jacket and blue jeans.

“Officers have reviewed CCTV footage and have been unable to identify the men so are asking for your help. If you have any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 625 of 26 January 2019.”