Police admit public meeting failed to result in new leads in hunt for missing Sheffield teenager

A public meeting organised by the police in the search for a missing teenager failed to result in any new leads, it has emerged today.

Police officers searching for 16-year-old Pamela Horvathova are treating her disappearance as a ‘critical incident’.

Pamela Horvathova

The teenager, who is of Roma Slovak heritage and lives on Staniforth Road, Darnall, was reported missing by her family on Christmas Eve but had not been seen for six days.

She has now been missing for a month.

The last confirmed sighting of the teenager was at Sheffield College, Granville Road, on Tuesday, December 18.

A public meeting was held at the Pakistan Muslim Centre in Darnall last night in a bid to encourage local residents with information to come forward.

Supt Paul McCurry, who attended the meeting, said: “Last night’s event at the Pakistan Muslim Centre in Darnall was well attended, with around 30 members of the local community attending to offer their help in our search for Pamela.

“I am truly grateful for their support, as well as to Councillors Jackie Drayton and Jim Steinke, who attended to speak with the community and reiterate our appeal to find Pamela safe and well.

“While we did not receive any new lines of enquiry, the community have really come together to work with the police and support our investigation, for which we are thankful.”

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Supt McCurry said: “Pamela is a vulnerable young girl and it is vital that we find her as soon as possible to ensure she is okay.

“Due to the length of time she has now been missing, and the lack of contact with her family, or anyone we have spoken to so far during the course of our enquiries, our concerns for Pamela are understandably growing.

“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, could prove vital in helping us to find Pamela.

“A dedicated team of officers, detectives, analysts and support staff are continuing to carry out enquiries, including CCTV trawls, house-to-house enquiries and speaking to those known to Pamela.

“We are also widening our search area to include Rotherham, where we know the community she is from has links to, and to neighbouring forces in case she has travelled out of Sheffield.”

Anyone who sees her should call 999 immediately.

To pass on other information call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 5555111.

Quote incident number 941 of December 24.